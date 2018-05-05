IPL 2018 points table after Matchday 28: MI move off bottom to fifth, KXIP remain fourth

Mumbai beat Punjab by six wickets to move off the bottom of the 2018 IPL standings at Indore on Friday.

It was Mumbai's third win in nine games and it took them up three rungs to fifth. Punjab, on the other hand, suffered their third defeat in eight matches but it didn't affect their position on the table as they remained fourth.

Here is how all eight teams are placed in the standings after Matchday 28.

TEAM M W L PT NRR

SRH 8 6 2 12 0.514

CSK 9 6 3 12 0.354

KKR 9 5 4 10 0.240

KXIP 8 5 3 10 0.130

MI 9 3 6 6 0.005

RCB 8 3 5 6 -0.301

DD 9 3 6 6 -0.450

RR 8 3 5 6 -0.726

Talking about the only match of the day, Mumbai beat Punjab comprehensively to keep their slim play-off hopes alive.

Needing 175 to win, Mumbai adopted a brilliant strategy and started their chase cautiously with an eye on not losing too many wickets. After the Powerplay overs, MI's batsmen picked up and helped their team record a great win.

The entire batting unit came to the party for Mumbai - with the exception of Evin Lewis (10) - and did the job in this must-win contest. Suryakumar top-scored with 57 off 42 balls. Ishan Kishan (25 off 19 balls), Hardik (23 off 13 balls), Rohit Sharma (24* off 15 balls), Krunal Pandya (31* off 12 balls) all played their part to perfection as MI chased down the target with six balls to go.

A couple of overs back, Rohit had become the first Indian cricketer to score 300 sixes in all T20s after hitting Mujeeb Ur Rahman for his first maximum in the 17th over. Later in the over he hit another. With those two sixes, Rohit joined Chris Gayle (842), Kieron Pollard (525), Brendon McCullum (445), Dwayne Smith (367), Shane Watson (357) and David Warner (319) in the 300 sixes or more club.