IPL 2018 points table after Matchday 29: SRH maintain top spot, DD remain seventh

Hyderabad beat Delhi to register their seventh win in nine matches and go top of the 2018 IPL standings on Saturday. On the other hand, Delhi, with their seventh defeat in 10 matches, were almost out of play-off contention.

Earlier in the day, Chennai beat Bangalore to register their seventh win in 10 matches and briefly hold the top spot.

Here is how all eight teams are placed on the table after Matchday 29.

TEAM M W L T P NRR

SRH 9 7 2 0 14 0.471

CSK 10 7 3 0 14 0.421

KKR 9 5 4 0 10 0.240

KXIP 8 5 3 0 10 0.130

MI 9 3 6 0 6 0.005

RCB 9 3 6 0 6 -0.376

DD 10 3 7 0 6 -0.411

RR 8 3 5 0 6 -0.726

Talking about the second match of the day, Hyderabad beat Delhi after pulling off a thrilling chase.

Vijay Shankar dropped Yusuf Pathan on zero at a crucial stage, after which the power-hitter from Hyderabad scored 27 not out off 12 balls to dash Delhi's all hopes. Captain Kane Williamson held the SRH chase together with 32 not off 30 balls to help the team cross the line with one ball to spare.

Alex Hales, however, set the tone for the Hyderabad win with a 31-ball 44 and in one over bowled by Avesh Khan he hit four sixes to provide SRH with a big impetus in their chase at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

In the first match, Chennai returned to winning ways as they beat Bangalore by six wickets in Pune. Chasing a lowly 128 to win at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Chennai stuttered a little at 80/4 in the 13th over but captain MS Dhoni (31 not out off 22 balls) and Dwayne Bravo (14 not out off 17 balls) used their experience to good effect to keep the visitors at bay.

Chennai reached the target in 18 overs to get their seventh win in 10 games. RCB, on the other hand, suffered their sixth defeat in nine matches and jeopardized their play-off chances greatly.