IPL 2018 points table after Matchday 31: SRH consolidate top position, RCB remain 6th

SRH registered their eighth win in 10 matches to strengthen their position at the top of the 2018 IPL standings on Monday.

RCB, on the other hand, suffered their seventh defeat in 10 games. However, it didn't affect their position on the table.

Here is how all eight teams are placed in the standings after Matchday 31.

TEAM M W L T P NRR

SRH 10 8 2 0 16 0.448

CSK 10 7 3 0 14 0.421

KXIP 9 6 3 0 12 0.198

KKR 10 5 5 0 10 0.145

MI 10 4 6 0 8 0.070

RCB 10 3 7 0 6 -0.361

DD 10 3 7 0 6 -0.411

RR 9 3 6 0 6 -0.726

Talking about the only match of the day, SRH put one foot in the 2018 IPL play-offs after beating RCB by five runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Continuing their great bowling performance this season, the SRH bowlers combined beautifully to restrict Virat Kohli's RCB - needing 147 to win - to 141/6 in 20 overs.

Colin de Grandhomme (33) and Mandeep Singh (21*) added 57 for the sixth wicket to provide some scare but their effort eventually went in vain.

SRH had successfully defended 132 and 118 earlier in the season and yet again they proved their bowling prowess. Shakib Al Hasan took two wickets to be the pick of the bowlers for SRH. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma and Rashid Khan took one wicket each.