IPL 2018 points table after Matchday 36: KKR move up to fourth after beating KXIP

KKR moved one position up to fourth in the standings on Matchday 36 of IPL 2018 following their win over KXIP on Saturday. Despite the defeat, KXIP remained third on the table.

DD, meanwhile, remained bottom of the table after a loss to RCB later in the day. Despite the win, RCB remained seventh ahead of DD.

Here is how all eight teams are placed on the table after Matchday 36.

TEAM M W L T P NRR

SRH 11 9 2 0 18 0.473

CSK 11 7 4 0 14 0.370

KXIP 11 6 5 0 12 -0.056

KKR 12 6 6 0 12 -0.189

MI 11 5 6 0 10 0.529

RR 11 5 6 0 10 -0.484

RCB 11 4 7 0 8 -0.261

DD 12 3 9 0 6 -0.478

Talking about the first game of the day, Kolkata stayed alive in IPL 2018 after an easy 31-run win against Punjab at Indore.

Coming into the match following a 102-run thrashing at the hands of Mumbai, Kolkata needed a win to stay in the play-off hunt and their batsmen responded well to the challenge to script an important victory against Punjab, who suffered their fifth defeat in 11 games.

Chasing a massive 246 to win, Chris Gayle and Lokesh started well with a 53-run opening stand but once the dangerous West Indian was sent back, the KXIP chase, to all intents and purposes, fell apart.

Andre Russell took the first three wickets to completely push KXIP out of the contest. The hosts managed to reach 214/8 and narrow the margin of defeat but in all honesty, they were out of it long ago -- halfway through their innings.

In the second game of the day, RCB comfortably beat DD to register their fourth win in 11 games and keep their slim play-off hopes alive in the league.

Chasing 182 to win at the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium, RCB lost both openers - Moeen Ali and Parthiv Patel - early but after that Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers added 118 to bring the chase back on track.

Kohli eventually departed after a 40-ball 70.

Following his departure, Mandeep Singh and Sarfaraz Khan's wickets gave Delhi a little hope but de Villiers (72 off 37 balls) stayed till the end to quash those hopes completely. RCB chased down the target in 19 overs with five wickets in hand.