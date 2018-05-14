IPL 2018 points table after Matchday 38: KXIP go down to fifth after massive defeat

KXIP suffered their sixth defeat in 12 games to go down two rungs to fifth in the 2018 IPL standings on Monday.

RCB, on the other hand, tasted their fifth win in 12 games. But that didn't bring any improvement in their position and they remained seventh on the table.

Here is how all eight teams are placed in the standings after Matchday 38.

TEAM M W L T P NRR

SRH 12 9 3 0 18 0.400

CSK 12 8 4 0 16 0.383

KKR 12 6 6 0 12 -0.189

RR 12 6 6 0 12 -0.347

KXIP 12 6 6 0 12 -0.518

MI 12 5 7 0 10 0.405

RCB 12 5 7 0 10 0.218

DD 12 3 9 0 6 -0.478

Talking about the game, led by their bowlers, RCB thrashed KXIP by 10 wickets to keep their slim play-off hopes alive.

Chasing a paltry 89 to win, RCB raced away to the target in 8.1 overs thanks to clinical batting from Virat Kohli (48 off 28 balls) and Parthiv Patel (40 off 22 balls).

Earlier in the day, KXIP recorded the season's lowest total batting first.

RCB captain Kohli won the toss and decided to bowl. On a wicket that appeared to help pacers all through the hosts' innings, fast bowler Umesh Yadav returned a season-best 3/23 to help RCB bowl out KXIP for just 88 runs in 15.1 overs.

The previous lowest total batting first was 118 that SRH made against MI. In their reply in that game, MI had made 87.

KXIP though had started well with the in-form Lokesh Rahul going all guns blazing. He departed for a 15-ball 21 against the run of play in the 5th over. Umesh accounted for him with a shortish delivery as Colin de Grandhomme took a nice catch at deep square leg.

Off the last ball of the same over, Umesh struck again and this time his victim was none other than Chris Gayle (18).

KXIP never recovered after that. Confusion reigned to the extent that some of the KXIP batsmen failed to judge their runs properly and that led to three run-outs.