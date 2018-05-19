IPL 2018 points table after Matchday 42: CSK remain second despite DD upset

DD stunned CSK in IPL 2018 to register their fourth win in 13 games on Friday.

However despite the win, they remained bottom of the table. CSK, on the other hand, suffered their fifth defeat in 13 games. The loss didn't bring any change in their position as they remained second on the table behind SRH.

Here is how all eight teams are placed in the standings after Matchday 42.

TEAM M W L T P NRR

SRH 13 9 4 0 18 0.319

CSK 13 8 5 0 16 0.220

KKR 13 7 6 0 14 -0.091

MI 13 6 7 0 12 0.384

RCB 13 6 7 0 12 0.264

RR 13 6 7 0 12 -0.403

KXIP 13 6 7 0 12 -0.490

DD 13 4 9 0 8 -0.288

Talking about the only match of the day, DD pulled off a big upset when they beat CSK by 34 runs at the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi.

Already out of play-off contention, nobody expected DD to get the better of CSK but the hosts' bowlers came good to upset the odds. However, the foundation of the DD win was laid by Harshal Patel's cameo.

Chasing 163 to win, CSK started well and at one time were nicely placed at 70/1 in 9.5 overs but Ambati Rayudu (50), Suresh Raina (15) and Sam Billings (1) departed in quick succession to hand over their advantage.

DD's spinners especially did well and made scoring extremely difficult for CSK, who were before long out of the contest. MS Dhoni scoffed 23 balls for 17 runs and that said it all.

CSK could only go as far as 128/6 to concede the contest.