IPL 2018 points table after Matchday 43: RR move up to fourth after knocking out RCB

RR beat RCB to move two rungs up to fourth on Matchday 43 of IPL 2013 on Saturday.

RCB meanwhile went one position down to sixth after the defeat.

Later in the day, third-placed KKR beat leaders SRH to register their eighth win in 14 games. The result, however, didn't bring any change to the respective position of either team.

Here is how all eight teams are placed on the table.

TEAM M W L T P NRR

SRH 14 9 5 0 18 0.284

CSK 13 8 5 0 16 0.220

KKR 14 8 6 0 16 -0.070

RR 14 7 7 0 14 -0.250

MI 13 6 7 0 12 0.384

RCB 14 6 8 0 12 0.129

KXIP 13 6 7 0 12 -0.490

DD 13 4 9 0 8 -0.288

Talking about the first match of the day, legspinner Shreyas Gopal (4/16) weaved his magic just at the right time as RR remained in the play-off hunt with a 30-run win over RCB in Jaipur.

RCB, on the other hand, saw their play-off hopes go up in smoke with an eighth defeat in 14 games.

Chasing 165 to win, RCB started shakily as Virat Kohli found it tough to get going. He was back in the dugout before long for 4, thanks to a ripper from Krishnappa Gowtham.

Parthiv Patel and AB de Villiers added 55 for the second wicket to bring RCB back on the rails. Just when it appeared the visitors were back in control, Parthiv (33) and Moeen Ali (1), Mandeep Singh (3), Colin de Grandhomme (1) and de Villiers (53) departed in the blink of an eye to leave RCB reeling at 98/6 in the 13th over.

Except Grandhomme, all fell to the spin brilliance of Gopal.

No way RCB could recover after that and as it turned out could only go as far as 134 all out in 19.2 overs to end their campaign in disappointment.

In the second game of the day, Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa rose to the occasion with the bat to take KKR to the play-offs after a five-wicket win over SRH in Hyderabad.

Chasing 173 to win, KKR came out all guns blazing through Sunil Narine and Lynn.

After Narine got out for a 10-ball 29 with 52 runs on the board in 3.4 overs, Lynn and Uthappa carried on and added 67 for the second wicket to put KKR in absolute control of the chase.

SRH did manage to get Lynn out for 55, Uthappa for 45, Andre Russell for 4 and Nitish Rana for 7 but the damage was already done.

Captain Dinesh Karthik (26) stayed till the end to take the team over the line in 19.4 overs as the visitors became the third team this season to qualify for the play-offs after SRH and CSK.