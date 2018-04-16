IPL 2018 points table after Matchday 9: KXIP move up to second as CSK suffer first defeat

Punjab moved up to second position in the 2018 IPL standings after beating CSK by four runs at Mohali on Sunday. It was Punjab's second win in three matches, while MS Dhoni's men suffered their first defeat this season in three matches and went down one position.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan had also beaten RCB to move up the table. After the end of Matchday 9, they were fourth in the standings with two wins in three matches. Here is how all eight teams are placed after the two matches on Sunday.

TEAM M W L T P NRR

SRH 3 3 0 0 6 0.772

KXIP 3 2 1 0 4 0.116

CSK 3 2 1 0 4 0.103

RR 3 2 1 0 4 -0.247

KKR 3 1 2 0 2 -0.051

RCB 3 1 2 0 2 -0.373

DD 3 1 2 0 2 -0.461

MI 3 0 3 0 0 -0.174

Talking about both the matches, Sanju Samson played one of the best innings of his IPL career (92 not out off 45 balls) to help Rajasthan register a comfortable 19-run win against Virat Kohli's Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Chasing a mammoth 218 to win, RCB needed their top four batsmen to fire big time but Brendon McCullum (4), Quinton de Kock (26) and AB de Villiers (20) departed without having done the necessary work and that cost the hosts dear. Captain Virat Kohli, who batted at No.3, did well with 57 off 30 balls but RR's target proved too big in the end.

In the second game, Punjab survived a big scare from Dhoni (career-best 79* off 44 balls) to keep CSK at bay.