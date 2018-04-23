IPL 2018 points table: CSK back on top, MI suffer fourth defeat

Chennai (CSK) beat hosts Hyderabad (SRH) by four runs to regain their position at the top of the 2018 IPL standings on Sunday.

SRH remained fourth despite their defeat. In the second of the day at Jaipur, Rajasthan (RR) overcame Mumbai (MI) by three wickets to go one rung up to fifth in the standings.

Here is how all eight teams are placed after Matchday 16.

TEAM M W L T P NRR

CSK 5 4 1 0 8 0.742

KXIP 5 4 1 0 8 0.446

KKR 6 3 3 0 6 0.572

SRH 5 3 2 0 6 0.301

RR 6 3 3 0 6 -0.801

RCB 5 2 3 0 4 -0.486

MI 5 1 4 0 2 0.317

DD 5 1 4 0 2 -1.324

After CSK's win over SRH in Hyderabad earlier in the day, Krishnappa Gowtham smashed an unbeaten 33 off 11 balls to lead Rajasthan to a famous win against Mumbai at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Chasing 168 to win against Mumbai, Rajasthan's chase was in bad shape at 125/6 in 17.1 overs when Gowtham went berserk. As Rajasthan fans' hopes were dwindling, the Karnataka allrounder took a six and a four off Mustafizur Rahman's last two balls of the 18th over.

The 29-year-old continued his assault and in the next over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, who had back-to-back wickets in his previous over to leave Rajasthan reeling, he unleashed two smashing boundaries. In all 18 runs came from the seven-ball over.

Needing 10 runs in the last over, Rajasthan were dealt a big blow when Jofra Archer, who had taken a four off Bumrah in the previous over, fell off the first ball from Hardik Pandya. Gowtham who had crossed over to the other end as Archer started his walk back to the dug-out then hit a four and a six in the space of three balls to lead Rajasthan to a big heist with two balls to go and three wickets in hand.