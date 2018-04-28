IPL 2018 points table after Matchday 21: DD move off bottom, KKR remain 4th despite defeat

Delhi moved off the bottom of the 2018 IPL standings after beating Kolkata at the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium on Friday.

Delhi went one rung up to seventh after registering their second win in seven matches. Kolkata, on the other hand, remained fourth after suffering their fourth defeat in seven matches.

Here is how all eight teams are placed in the standings after Matchday 21.

TEAM M W L T P NRR

CSK 6 5 1 0 10 0.662

SRH 7 5 2 0 10 0.509

KXIP 7 5 2 0 10 0.228

KKR 7 3 4 0 6 0.062

RR 6 3 3 0 6 -0.801

RCB 6 2 4 0 4 -0.446

DD 7 2 5 0 4 -0.482

MI 6 1 5 0 2 0.008

Talking about the match, new captain Shreyas Iyer brought good tidings to the Delhi camp as they thumped Kolkata by 55 runs.

Iyer played a blinder of an innings (93 not out off 40 balls) to help Delhi post the highest total (219/4) of the season, after which the hosts' bowlers combined beautifully to restrict Dinesh Karthik's men to 164/9 in 20 overs.

Chasing such a big total after deciding to bowl, KKR lost early wickets and were never really in the hunt thereafter. Andre Russell got the visitors' hopes up briefly with a 30-ball 44 as he and Shubman Gill (37 off 29 balls) added 64 for the sixth wicket but that was as good as it got for KKR.

For Delhi, Trent Boult (new Purple Cap owner), Amit Mishra, Glenn Maxwell and Avesh Khan took two wickets each.

No.3 Iyer, who was made captain of the side earlier this week after Gautam Gambhir decided to leave the DD captaincy, joined Prithvi Shaw with 59 runs on the board in seven overs.

Delhi scored a whopping 76 runs in the last four overs and 49 of those came off the bat of Iyer, who in all hit three fours and 10 sixes.

Shivam Mavi bore the brunt of the Iyer assault as he conceded 29 runs in the last over of the innings, highest by any bowler this season.

This was Iyer's third successive fifty this season. The 23-year-old also became the fourth player to score a fifty on captaincy debut, joining the likes of Aaron Finch, Murali Vijay and Adam Gilchrist. Iyer and Shaw (62 off 44 balls) added 68 for the second wicket.