IPL 2018 points table: KKR move up to second after Matchday 10, DD remain seventh

Kolkata (KKR) beat Delhi (DD) by 71 runs to register their second win in four matches and move up three rungs to second position in the 2018 IPL standings on Monday.

Delhi, meanwhile, suffered their third defeat in four matches and remained at seventh position.

Here is how all eight teams are placed after Matchday 10 on Monday.

TEAM M W L T P NRR

SRH 3 3 0 0 6 0.772

KKR 4 2 2 0 4 0.863

KXIP 3 2 1 0 4 0.116

CSK 3 2 1 0 4 0.103

RR 3 2 1 0 4 -0.247

RCB 3 1 2 0 2 -0.373

DD 4 1 3 0 2 -1.399

MI 3 0 3 0 0 -0.174

Earlier, West Indian Sunil Narine became the 11th bowler to take 100 wickets in the IPL during KKR's win at the Eden Gardens.

Chasing a mammoth 201 to win, Delhi lost early wickets and put themselves in a precarious position. The fourth-wicket 62-run stand between Rishabh Pant (43 off 26 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (47 off 22 balls) got Delhi's hopes up but once Pant was sent back by Kuldeep Yadav, the visitors' chase completely fell apart and soon they were bowled out for 129 in 14.2 overs.

For Kolkata, Man-of-the-Match Nitish Rana and Andre Russell performed admirably. While Russell smashed a 12-ball 41, Nitish played a totally contrasting innings and picked his gaps nicely during his 59 off 35 balls. His innings, to all intents and purposes, proved to be the glue that held the KKR innings together. The 61-run fifth-wicket stand off 22 balls between Nitish and Russell in many ways turned the game around for the hosts.