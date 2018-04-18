IPL 2018 points table: MI move up to 6th from last position, RCB down to 7th

Mumbai thrashed Banglore by 46 runs to register their first win in four matches and move up from the bottom of the table in IPL 2018 on Tuesday.

The win took Mumbai two places up to sixth. Bangalore, meanwhile, suffered their third defeat in four matches and went down one rung to seventh.

Here is how all eight teams are placed in the standings after Matchday 11.

TEAM M W L T P NRR

SRH 3 3 0 0 6 0.772

KKR 4 2 2 0 4 0.863

KXIP 3 2 1 0 4 0.116

CSK 3 2 1 0 4 0.103

RR 3 2 1 0 4 -0.247

MI 4 1 3 0 2 0.445

RCB 4 1 3 0 2 -0.861

DD 4 1 3 0 2 -1.399

Going back to the match, Mumbai posted a massive 213/6 largely thanks to skipper Rohit Sharma's 94 off 52 balls.

Chasing 214 to win, Bangalore gave a poor account of themselves and could only go as far as 167/8 in 20 overs. The visitors at the Wankhede Stadium lost Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers in the fifth over and with those scalps their chase completely fell apart.

Bangalore captain Virat Kohli made 92 not out off 62 balls but in all honesty that only narrowed the margin of defeat. The thumping loss took the sheen of Kohli's feat of becoming the leading run-getter in IPL history. Kohli overtook Chennai's Suresh Raina (4,558 runs) when he reached 32. Rohit was the next batsman in the list with 4,345 runs, followed by Gautam Gambhir (4,210) and David Warner (4,014).