IPL 2018: Pravin Amre lauds experienced skipper Gautam Gambhir

Bengaluru: Skipper Gautam Gambhir's experience of winning successive IPL titles for KKR makes him a valuable leader, said DD assistant coach Pravin Amre on Friday.

"Gautam comes with the experience of winning IPL twice for KKR which increases his value as a leader. That's the beauty of it all, anybody can't win the championship just like that. He won back to back championships for KKR, that's what he brings to the table," he told reporters on the eve of the match here.

"As coaches we cannot be on the field always. Quick decisions need to be taken on the field. I think, that is where the captain has to be one step ahead of the game. That is the quality Gautam has," he added.

Amre also said Gautam knows all the tricks of the game and controls players well. "Gautam knows what are the changes needed, especially when it comes to breaking big partnerships or when you get back to back wickets how to use your fifth bowler, putting pressure when the new batsmen are coming," he said.

"He is very good in that, because he played all the IPLs, that's the value and experience he brings to the table. He's got a very good command on the players also."

Delhi will take on struggling RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday and Amre said pressure would be on the opposition as they have lost three matches out of four.

"We know what are RCB's strengths. We are mostly worried about our strengths, we are going to work on that which will help us beat RCB. One thing is RCB also lost their last game, pressure is on them. When we played in Mumbai, they lost three back to back games. We have to play to our strength," he said.

Asked why RCB is not doing well despite having Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Brendon McCullum, Amre said they are match-winners and sometimes it takes time to get into the groove to script a turnaround.

"As we all know they are great players in this format also. Sometimes it just takes time. It's too early to say, as it is the early part of IPL. We know that turnarounds can happen once they get the momentum, they are all great players, individually they are match winners," he said.

"So any team can't underestimate them, but then ultimately it's the execution, that's very important for any team for that matter, whether you are a great player or a youngster also. This is the beauty of IPL, it gives the platform to great players and youngster to explore themselves," he said.