IPL 2018: Preity Zinta denies fallout with Virender Sehwag after Punjab's defeat against Rajasthan, calls it 'fake news'

New Delhi: Actress and Punjab T20 team co-owner Preity Zinta has denied reports of any verbal altercation between her and team mentor Virender Sehwag following the franchise’s recent loss against Rajasthan team in IPL 2018.

Preity took to Twitter to dismiss media reports which alleged that she had an altercation with Sehwag after the loss. Here's what she posted:

Mumbai Mirror gets it wrong again because we didn't do Media net & pay them to write articles cuz that's the only time they get it right. A conversation between Viru & me has been blown out of proportion & suddenly I'm a Villian ! Wow ! #fakenews https://t.co/qGOYhCiVtV — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 11, 2018

A report by Mumbai Mirror said that the Preity apparently lashed out at Sehwag after the team's 6-wicket loss against Rajasthan. She had reportedly questioned some of the team's tactics used during the game after the loss against the Rajasthan team. The report also mentioned that after the altercation, Sehwag may end his association with the team after the current season.

However, Punjab team denied the allegations and issued an official statement that read, "This is in response to the media articles that have been published in the last couple of days on the supposed disagreement which was reported after KXIP's last game. The stories have led to a lot of speculation and we at KXIP would like to clearly state that as part of our management process, (as well as other franchisees) we review our performance on and off the field after each game through both, formal and informal discussions."

"This is part of our standard operations review process which helps us to analyse our results and allow us to focus on the improvement required after each game, both on and off the field so that we can continue to improve in all aspects. The culture in KXIP is one that is open and non-hierarchical and is one which encourages open and frank debate by one and all across all levels with the common goal of continuous improvement."

"It is unfortunate that this open and transparent culture has been misconstrued and highlighted in a negative manner, so as to tarnish and damage our image as well as that of the IPL," the release added.

In the meantime, the Punjab team, by Preity, Ness Wadia, and businessman Mohit Burman, is all set to face Kolkata team at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Saturday.