IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals to announce team's skipper on TV

Mumbai: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals will announce their team skipper for the 11th edition of the tournament on television on Saturday.

It will be the first time that an IPL franchisee would be declaring their captain in such a fashion.

Rajasthan Royals are making a comeback in the league after serving a two-year ban in the IPL fixing scandal and would look to pick a captain who can lead by example.

Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne will be mentoring the side this season.

The franchise bought some of the most expensive players in the IPL auction for their comeback. England allrounder Ben Stokes was bought for Rs 12.5 crore while Indian medium pacer Jaydev Unadkat was bagged for Rs 11.50 crore.

Ahead of the captain's announcement, Warne said, "The captain plays an important role as there are players coming from different countries and he needs to bring them all together. A captain is instrumental in creating a culture within the team wherein everyone gels with each other on and off the field."

He added: "We indeed have some great choices - the likes of Ben Stokes, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith - who bring leadership values with them. Jos Buttler too has capabilities to lead a team."

The new captain will be unveiled on Star Sports.