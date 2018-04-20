IPL 2018: RCB, DD seek revival after ordinary start

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers and Delhi Daredevils are desperate for a win and both will be trying to outdo each other in the Indian Premier League. RCB and Daredevils find themselves at bottom of the points table with just a win each from four matches.

Both RCB and Daredevils go into the crucial tie tomorrow after losing to Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively. The Virat Kohli-led side started its campaign on a losing note against KKR, but bounced back in the next match against Kings XI Punjab at home, before losing the next two matches against Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians.

RCB must tighten-up their bowling having conceded 200 plus runs in the previous two games at home. The spin duo of Yuzuvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar have gone for runs and would be itching to put up a better show tomorrow.

It will be a challenge for them against Delhi who boast world-class batsmen including Jason Roy, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Glenn Maxwell. On the brighter side, Kohli's return to form with a quickfire 57 and unbeaten 92 against Royals and Mumbai has boosted RCB's confidence.

Kohli, who had opened innings against Mumbai, slammed four sixes and seven fours in his unbeaten knock, but none of his batting colleagues gave him support. The next best came from his partner Quinton de Kock who made 19 from 12 balls.

South African AB de Villiers, who has scored 122 runs so far, would like to get a big knock under his belt. Brendon McCullum, who just managed 47 runs in three matches, might lose his place to reputed English batsman Moeen Ali, who can bolster the bowling attack with his off-spin.

On the other hand, Gambhir-led Delhi would like to forget their previous defeat at KKR's hands. Delhi had lost to Punjab in their opener and then lost to Royals in a rain-hit match, but they bounced back in style against Mumbai with Roy smashing an unbeaten 91.

India speedster Mohammed Shami is all set to join the team after Kolkata Police allowed him to do so following a three-hour interrogation. The speedster is accused of infidelity and domestic violence, by his wife.

Delhi's batsmen also have not come out all guns blazing. Pant has been the highest run-getter for Delhi by scoring 138 with 47 being his highest. Maxwell, who scored 47 in the last match, would also like to continue with his form.

Roy would like to show his prowess against RCB too as the Englishman had smashed a career-best 91 to pull off a tricky last-ball victory against Mumbai.