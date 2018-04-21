IPL 2018 RCB v DD: Three players to watch out for

Bangalore host Delhi in Match 19 of IPL 2018 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Both teams are coming into the match after losing their last games. In fact, Bangalore have lost their last two games - to Rajasthan and Mumbai. Delhi, meanwhile, lost their last game to Kolkata. Clearly, both teams need a win today to breathe life into their respective campaigns. Here are three players who could impact the outcome of the match significantly.

Glenn Maxwell (DD): The Aussie scored 47 off 22 balls against Kolkata and as long as he was there, the team was in the hunt chasing 201. With scores of 17, 13 and 47, he is due a big innings, an innings that can change the complexion of Delhi's campaign. Maxwell is one of the few cricketers with two international T20 tons, and he is also a seasoned IPL player. Expect him to go berserk today on a small ground against a weak RCB bowling attack.

AB de Villiers (RCB): Both Maxwell and de Villiers are sailing in the same boat. Big reputation but little dividends so far. With scores of 44, 57, 20, 1, de Villiers is also due a big innings. Delhi too don't have a strong bowling line-up and if the South African gets going, the visiting bowlers will definitely be running for cover. You can't keep de Villiers quiet for long and Delhi know it like all other teams. The visitors will have to come up with an excellent plan if they are to rein in de Villiers.

Jason Roy (DD): The Englishman led Delhi to their first win this season with a 91* off 53 balls as the Gautam Gambhir-led team chased down 195 against Mumbai. However, in the last game he got out stumped for just one run. He will be looking to move on from that disappointing innings and again inspire Delhi. Delhi are presently bottom of the table and can move up if they beat Bangalore. One can expect Roy to help Delhi achieve that goal.