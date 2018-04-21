IPL 2018 RCB vs DD Scores Update

Hello and welcome to Match No.19 of IPL 2018 from Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium. Virat Kohli has won the toss and decided to bowl. There is a rain forecast and that explains why Kohli has chosen to have a field. One change each for both teams. For RCB, Sarfaraz Khan goes out in favour of Manan Vohra. For Delhi, Mohammed Shami is dropped and Harshal Patel gets his first game this season. Follow the match here with our scorecard.

Read the preview here from PTI.

Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi (DD) are desperate for a win and both will be trying to outdo each other on Saturday. RCB and DD find themselves at the bottom of the points table with just a win each from four matches.

Both RCB and DD go into the crucial tie after losing to Mumbai and Kolkata respectively. The Virat Kohli-led side started its campaign on a losing note against KKR, but bounced back in the next match against KXIP at home, before losing the next two matches against Rajasthan and Mumbai.

RCB must tighten up their bowling having conceded 200 plus runs in the previous two games at home. The spin duo of Yuzuvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar have gone for runs and would be itching to put up a better show today

It will be a challenge for them against Delhi who boast world-class batsmen including Jason Roy, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Glenn Maxwell. On the brighter side, Kohli's return to form with a quickfire 57 and unbeaten 92 against Rajasthan and Mumbai has boosted RCB's confidence.

Kohli, who had opened innings against Mumbai, slammed four sixes and seven fours in his unbeaten knock, but none of his batting colleagues gave him support. The next best came from his opener partner Quinton de Kock who made 19 from 12 balls.

South African AB de Villiers, who has scored 122 runs so far, would like to get a big knock under his belt. Brendon McCullum, who just managed 47 runs in three matches, might lose his place to reputed English batsman Moeen Ali, who can bolster the bowling attack with his off-spin.

On the other hand, the Gambhir-led Delhi would like to forget their previous defeat at KKR's hands. Delhi had lost to Punjab in their opener and then lost to Rajasthan in a rain-hit match, but they bounced back in style against Mumbai with Roy smashing an unbeaten 91.

India speedster Mohammed Shami is all set to join the team after Kolkata Police allowed him to do so following a three-hour interrogation. The speedster is accused of infidelity and domestic violence, by his wife.

Delhi's batsmen also have not come out all guns blazing. Pant has been the highest run-getter for Delhi by scoring 138 with 47 being his highest. Maxwell, who scored 47 in the last match, would also like to continue with his form.