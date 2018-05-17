IPL 2018 RCB vs SRH: Players to watch out for

RCB entertain table-toppers SRH in Match No.51 of IPL 2018 on Thursday. SRH have already qualified for the play-offs. RCB, on the other hand, will have to win this game to keep their slim play-off hopes alive. A defeat today will bring an end to their play-off aspirations. Let's take a look at the players who could impact the outcome of this contest in a significant way for both teams.

Umesh Yadav (RCB): With 17 wickets in 12 games, he has been a revelation this season. He has been fast; he has been accurate, almost unplayable. That RCB don't concede many runs in the Powerplay is largely down to Umesh's excellent bowling at the start. RCB will again look to Umesh to strike early and keep SRH in check. SRH's top-order is in great touch of late and from RCB's point of view it's vital that Umesh continues his excellent show with the ball.

Virat Kohli (RCB): Virat Kohli showed some of his vintage stroke-making against KXIP (48*) and DD (70) in their last two games. For the large part of the season, Kohli has not been at his best and that is why RCB find themselves in this situation. We all know what Kohli is capable of and he is probably the only player in this RCB team who can make this impossible task possible. RCB will hope Kohli is at the height of his batting power today.

Shikhar Dhawan (SRH): Shikhar Dhawan has found back his form just at the right time. In SRH's last two games, he has returned scores of 79 and 92*. His familiarity with Umesh and Yuzvendra Chahal will stand him in good stead. If RCB are to keep their play-off hopes alive it's important they remove Dhawan early. Dhawan and Kohli are super pals but it's one of those days today when friendship will be the last thing on their minds.