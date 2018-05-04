IPL 2018: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to score 300 sixes in all T20s

Rohit Sharma became the first Indian cricketer to score 300 sixes in all T20s after hitting Mujeeb Ur Rahman for his first maximum in the 17th over in Mumbai's away game to Punjab at Indore on Friday.

With that six in Mumbai's chase of 175, Rohit joined Chris Gayle (842), Kieron Pollard (525), Brendon McCullum (445), Dwayne Smith (367), Shane Watson (357) and David Warner (319) in the 300-six club.

The icing on the cake moment came when MI successfully chased down the target with six balls to go and six wickets in hand to keep their slim play-off hopes alive. Rohit remained unbeaten on 24 off 15 balls to lead the side to their third win in nine matches.

Suresh Raina was the next Indian in the list with 290 sixes. South African AB de Villiers was on 292 sixes.

Earlier in the day, KXIP's Chris Gayle became the eighth batsman to score 300 or more in IPL 2018.

Ahead of the contest, Gayle was on 252 runs in 4 matches, and continuing his great run with the bat he scored a 40-ball 50 to reach the 300-run mark.

With his third fifty in his fifth match to go with a century, the big West Indian joined the likes of Ambati Rayudu (391), Rishabh Pant (375), Virat Kohli (349), MS Dhoni (329), Kane Williamson (322), Shane Watson (317) and Shreyas Iyer (307).

Gayle boasts a scintillating batting average of 100.66 and in that department, he is way ahead of the rest of the above names with Chennai captain Dhoni being closest to him at 82.25.

All of Gayle's competitors have played more games than him as he wasn't played by Punjab at the start of the season. Later he also opted out of one game so as to take a rest.

Gayle's innings was cut short by Ben Cutting as Suryakumar Yadav took a skier at deep mid-wicket in the 12th over.

Gayle and Lokesh Rahul added a blistering 54 in 6.4 overs. The opening partnership was broken by spinner Mayank Markande as JP Duminy took a simple catch at deep midwicket. Lokesh made 24 off 20 balls.

Punjab made three changes ahead of the game bringing in Yuvraj Singh, Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel. Mumbai, meanwhile, dropped Kieron Pollard in favour of fellow West Indian Evin Lewis.

Towards the end of Punjab's innings, Stoinis bludgeoned a 15-ball 29* to help the hosts to a competitive 174/6.