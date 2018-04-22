IPL 2018 RR vs MI: Three players to watch out for

Rajasthan host Mumbai at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in their IPL 2018 encounter in Jaipur on Sunday. The Ajinkya Rahane-led team has lost their last two matches against Chennai and Kolkata and returning to winning ways will be their utmost priority. Mumbai, on the other hand, are coming into this match on the back of a win against Bangalore and will be eager to claim another game having started their campaign with three successive defeats. Here are three players who could impact this contest in a big way.

Sanju Samson (RR): Samson scored just 2 and 7 in the last two matches for Rajasthan and the team suffered badly, eventually losing both the contests. That tells you how important Samson is for RR. Today he would look to replicate his 45-ball 92* against RCB that helped his team to a comfortable win before the twin defeats came their way. The kind of player Samson is, you will have to get him out early because once he is settled he can be a big nuisance.

Rohit Sharma (MI): Rohit returned to form in Mumbai's last game against RCB with a 52-ball 94 and that led the team to their first win in four outings this season. Rohit will look to have another great outing. Like Samson, he needs to be removed early. The more time he spends at the crease, the more dangerous he becomes. Rajasthan know very well how dangerous Rohit could be on his day.

Evin Lewis (MI): The West Indian is another player who can impact this tie significantly. His made 65 in the last game - his maiden fifty in the IPL - and dominated his stand with Rohit Sharma. Having played his part in the team's first win this season, one can expect Lewis to go from strength and strength and inspire the Mumbaikars to their second successive win.