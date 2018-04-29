IPL 2018 RR vs SRH Scores Update

Hello and welcome to Match No.28 of IPL 2018 between RR and SRH at Jaipur. SRH win the toss and decide to bat. One change for Hyderabad, Mohammad Nabi goes out in favour of Alex Hales. Two changes for Rajasthan. IPL debuts for Ish Sodhi and Mahipal Lomror. Click here for scores update.

Read the preview here by PTI.

Rajasthan's desire to move up the pecking order got a boost following an incredible win a week ago, and the team would look to keep the momentum going in its IPL game against Hyderabad.

RR are aware of the challenges they are facing at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. While SRH have won five out of their seven games so far, Rajasthan are placed fifth with three victories and as many losses.

Rajasthan were on their way to back-to-back defeats before a superb cameo from all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham helped them stun Mumbai by three wickets last Sunday.

The hosts are looking to skipper Ajinkya Rahane to lead them by example, and the India Test vice-captain must be eager to live up to expectations.

With his explosive hitting, the immensely talented Sanju Samson is turning out to be RR's batting mainstay, and another big one could be in the offing.

Samson is high on confidence having played a few significant knocks so far in the cash-rich league.

The English duo of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler add muscle to Rajasthan's batting, and they are always keen to have a good hit in the middle.

Rajasthan's bowling department is shouldered by medium pacers Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin and Gowtham, who bowls off-breaks.

It may be an away game for them but Hyderabad will still fancy their chances.

Despite losing their skipper David Warner as a result of the one-year ban imposed on the Australian run-machine due to ball tampering, Hyderabad have shown tremendous fighting abilities and the very impressive win ratio is proof of that.

While revenge may be on RR's mind having lost the first leg game by nine wickets, the home team will need to play out of its skin to come out winners tomorrow.

Batting lynchpin Shikhar Dhawan will look to make merry, having missed out on the previous match against KXIP.

A certain Kane Williamson is always an asset to any team while Manish Pandey's confidence has surely gone up after what proved to be a critical half-century against KXIP.

The likes of Deepak Hooda and Yusuf Pathan add depth to their batting.

The world's top-ranked T20 bowler, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has led SRH's spin attack with some significant success.

Khan was outstanding against Punjab, returning figures of three for 19 in four overs. The likes of Shakib-Al-Hasan and Siddarth Kaul complete SRH's attack.

Teams (from):

Rajasthan: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Jofra Archer, Stuart Binny, Aryaman Birla, Jos Buttler, Dushmantha Chameera, Prashant Chopra, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Heinrich Klaasen, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Sudhesan Midhun, Sanju Samson, Jatin Saxena, D'Arcy Short, Ish Sodhi, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Jaydev Unadkat.

Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hale.