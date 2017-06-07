IPL 2018: Sanjeev Goenka in talks to buy stakes in Rajasthan Royals - Report

New Delhi: Indian Premier League (IPL) journey might have ended for Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) with the end of the 2017 season, but it seems that may not be the case for the franchise owner Sanjeev Goenka, who reportedly was spotted in London for talks of ownership in Rajasthan Royals.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, there are speculations of the former IPL champions being on sale and Goenka, along with a few others, are trying their hand at becoming the owners of the Rajasthan franchise.

Sanjeev Goenka is expected to have arrived in London to hold talks with Manoj Badale, the ownership face of the Royals management, which holds 40 per cent of the RR shares.

When asked about his future IPL plans, the RPS owner decided not to comment.

"I have business here with close to 4000 people working in my firm. I have come for that purpose, I will also be visiting the India games in the Champions Trophy," Goenka was quoted as saying by Mirror but refused to comment on the supposed acquisition talks in RR.

Goenka, however, did not deny the chances of meeting Badale, who apparently is open to investment but whether the management will be agreeing to part with the control of the team to the new owners remains the most important question.

Suresh Chellaram remains the highest stake holder but he is not an active member of the franchise. RR's sources have indicated that they a few other parties along with Goenka which includes the Jindals of JSW group as well.

Though a share of stakes might well be sold, the bigger question is who will have the control of running the franchise and more importantly, the auctions as the Indian Premier League undergoes mega re-structuring next season.