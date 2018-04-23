IPL 2018: 'See you at the ground soon', SRH's Shikhar Dhawan provides video update on his injury

SRH are already missing David Warner and the damage he can inflict on bowlers, especially in T20 cricket. To make that worse, Shikhar Dhawan's elbow injury has seriously dented the team's firepower at the top of the order. But the left-hander has assured his fans that he is recovering fast and will be back on the IPL pitch soon to entertain.

Dhawan retired hurt in SRH's match against KXIP after being hit off the first ball of their run-chase in Mohali. He missed the team's subsequent match against CSK.

In a Twitter video the batsman posted on Sunday, he allayed fears of a serious injury. "There is no fracture," he said and signed off telling his fans "see you at the ground soon".

"Thanks to all my fans and well-wishers for the wonderful messages you have been sending and wishing for my recovery. I'm on my path to recovery and will be back in action soon. Till then enjoy the #iplt20 #willbebackinactionsoon," the caption accompanying the video post read.

Dhawan has been at the centre of SRH's bright start to the season. After a match-winning 77 in SRH's first game against RR, the left-hander hit 45 in his team's nervy win over Mumbai. His only failure came in the match against KKR, in which he was dismissed for 7, before getting injured facing KXIP's Barinder Sran in the fourth match.

"There’s a contusion (elbow) because of the hit. There was some swelling but it has subsided,” SRH mentor and former India batsman VVS Laxman had told media ahead of his team's match against CSK.

In Dhawan's absence, SRH lost to CSK in a thrilling finish on Sunday. Chasing a formidable 183 to win, the Hyderabad team fell four runs short of forcing a 'Super Over' despite captain Kane Williamson's 84 and Yusuf Pathan's 45.