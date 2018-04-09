IPL 2018: Shah Rukh Khan, daughter Suhana cheer for Kolkata at Eden Gardens

Kolkata: Bollywood superstar and principal owner Shah Rukh Khan today cheered for Kolkata from the stands even as his new-look team, under new skipper Dinesh Karthik, looked to regain some lost ground in the post-Gautam Gambhir era at the Eden Gardens here.

Accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan who looked resplendent in a white top emblazoned with team logo, Shah Rukh entered his home ground about an hour before the first ball was bowled.

This was Karthik's first stint as an IPL skipper and Shah Rukh ensured to give the new look team the much-needed boost. His team also included Sanjay Kapoor, who cheered for the team from the corporate stand.

The team had to confront a partisan crowd with about half of the packed Eden shouting for Bangalore while AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli were in the middle of their 64 runs partnership off 36 balls.

But Shah Rukh and Co kept cheering the team as there was another celebrity team who kept dancing to Kolkata's tunes.

Welcoming the new captain Shah Rukh Khan had posted a heartwarming message on Twitter: "As we stand poised for a new season of KKR we welcome @DineshKarthik as our Captain. Like our Captains over the yrs we know u will also lead us by boosting the self-esteem & dignity of all of us."

Shah Rukh is busy shooting overseas for his movie and is expected to go back after the first match.

Put in to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 176/7 in their Indian Premier League opener against Kolkata Knight Riders