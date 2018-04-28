IPL 2018: Shivam Mavi, Avesh Khan reprimanded for breaching code of conduct

New Delhi: Fast-medium bowlers Shivam Mavi and Avesh Khan, playing for Kolkata and Delhi respectively, were on Saturday reprimanded for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

They were issued reprimands for two separate incidents during the match between Kolkata and Delhi at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Friday night.

"Both Mr. Mavi and Mr Khan admitted to the Level 1 offence under 2.1.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and accepted the sanctions," the Indian Premier League said in a statement.

For Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision is final and binding.

Mavi was smashed for 29 runs in the DD innings' final over as the home team thrashed KKR by 55 runs to break its run of reverses.