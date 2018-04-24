IPL 2018: Siddarth Kaul, Rashid Khan combine as SRH successfully defend 118 against MI

Hyderabad came up with a brilliant bowling performance to successfully defend 118 against Mumbai on their way to a fourth win in six IPL 2018 matches on Tuesday.

Siddarth Kaul (3/23) and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (2/11) were the architects of the SRH win as the Kane Williamson-led team bowled out the hosts for 87 in 18.5 overs at the Wankhede Stadium, the lowest total this season. Mumbai's 22/3 was also the lowest Powerplay score this season.

Suryakumar Yadav (34) and Krunal Pandya (24) were the only Mumbai batsmen who could stand up to Hyderabad's brilliant bowlers. It was Mumbai's fifth defeat in six matches and they remained seventh in the table, just above Delhi.

Earlier in the match after being put into bat, SRH were themselves bowled out for 118 in 18.4 overs. Mitchell McClenaghan (2/22) triggered the collapse with two wickets in the second over of the SRH innings.

Mayank Markande once again was the pick of the MI bowlers with figures of 2/15. Hardik Pandya also took two wickets, while Mustafizur Rahman and Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with one wicket apiece. The effort got Markande back in possession of the Purple Cap with 10 wickets.

Williamson (29 off 21) and Yusuf Pathan (29 off 33) were SRH's top contributors.

Shikhar Dhawan's return to the SRH XI didn't last long on the pitch as the left-hander edged McClenaghan onto his stumps while attempting a drive, which looked half-hearted at best - probably because of the previous delivery that Dhawan inside-edged onto his knee for a painful blow.

SRH's No.3 Wriddhiman Saha (0) lasted just two balls as he chased a ball pushed across him by McClenaghan and edged it to MI wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan without troubling the scorers. The score at that stage read 10/2 in two overs.

Manish Pandey (16) began on a promising note yet again hitting McClenaghan for two fours in an over, both on the up, beating the ring of fielders on the off-side. But his stay ended on a soft note as he came out to hit Hardik but couldn't get the elevation to beat MI captain Rohit in the covers.

The mix-up in the sixth and last Powerplay over sent SRH's start further down the hole as Williamson sold Shakib Al Hasan (2) a dummy after calling him for a quick single. Shakib, who had run halfway down the crease, gave up even before Suryakumar took aim and then threw the stumps down direct at the non-striker's end.

The Powerplay ended with the scoreboard showing 51/4 and that left SRH with a big repair job on their hands, at which they failed miserably. However, as it turned out later their total of 118 proved to be enough.