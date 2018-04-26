IPL 2018 SRH vs KXIP: Players to watch out for

Hyderabad (SRH) entertain Punjab (KXIP) in Match No.25 of IPL 2018 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. Both teams are coming into this match high on confidence, having registered wins in their last encounters. SRH had beaten Mumbai in a low-scoring contest, while KXIP had got the better of Delhi in another low-scorer. The following players are expected to influence the outcome of the match on Thursday.

Siddarth Kaul (SRH): The fast bowler returned 3/23 as Hyderabad successfully defended 118 against Mumbai. With 9 wickets in six games, Kaul is one of the best bowlers this season. The 27-year-old appears to have added a couple of yards of pace to his bowling and that has stood him in good stead so far. With doubts lingering over Bhuvneshwar Kumar's participation again today, Kaul has become one of the important players in SRH's scheme of things.

Chris Gayle (KXIP): Chris Gayle didn't play in Punjab's last game against Delhi as he opted for a rest. He is back today and once again expect him to punish the bowlers. The last time these two teams met earlier in the season, the powerful West Indian scored a ton in a 15-run win. SRH need to get him out early as there is no stopping him once he settles down. Gayle returning is definitely good news for spectators at the venue.

Rashid Khan (SRH): After conceding 55/1 and 49/1 in the previous matches, the Afghanistan spinner found his rhythm back against Mumbai with a match-winning 2/11. It's difficult to keep him quiet for long and he proved that against Mumbai. Having regained his confidence, Rashid will be looking to continue bamboozling batsmen. He is one SRH bowler of whom KXIP need to be extremely wary.