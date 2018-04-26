IPL 2018 SRH vs KXIP Scores Update

Hyderabad (SRH) entertain Punjab (KXIP) in Match No.25 of IPL 2018 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. Both teams are coming into this match high on confidence, having registered wins in their last encounters. SRH had beaten Mumbai in a low-scoring contest, while KXIP had got the better of Delhi in another low-scorer. The toss update is here. Punjab decide to bowl. Chris Gayle returns for them. Yuvraj Singh has been dropped in favour of Manoj Tiwary. Hyderabad, on the other hand, are unchanged. Track the match here with our scorecard.

Here is the preview by PTI.

A charged-up Hyderabad will have revenge on their minds when they face an in-form Punjab in the Indian Premier League on Thursday. Hyderabad defended a modest 118 against Mumbai on Tuesday night to bring their campaign back on track after suffering back-to-back defeats.

Despite missing the services of injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar, SRH showed their bowling prowess. Pacer Siddarth Kaul and leg-spinner Rashid Khan helped the home team dismiss the two-time champions for 87 on a slow wicket at the Wankhede Stadium to record a 31-run victory.

SRH have looked a balanced side with skipper Kane Williamson leading from the front with 259 runs and Kaul standing out with nine wickets in the tournament so far. It was KXIP who had handed out a 15-run loss to SRH earlier at Mohali.

They were, in fact, blown away by Chris Gayle, who had cracked a 63-ball 104. The West Indian T20 exponent has looked in ominous form this season with a hundred and two fifties. However, Gayle had missed the last match against Delhi as he was a bit sore and Punjab would hope the opener makes it to the playing XI.

His opening partner KL Rahul too has looked in good touch scoring 236 runs including two half-centuries. SRH will be again banking on the dangerous duo to give them another flying start while Hyderabad will be focused on dismissing them cheaply.

In Bhuvneshwar's absence, Siddarth and Basil Thampi will have to take the responsibility early on and the spin trio of Rashid, Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Nabi will hold the key in the middle overs.

Among the batsmen, SRH would hope Shikhar Dhawan, who had suffered a hit in the elbow during the match against KXIP and missed a match, finds his touch after getting out cheaply in the last game.

After the batsmen scored a lowly 118, skipper Williamson said he expected more from them. "Without a doubt, we were expecting a lot more from our batsmen. Perhaps we could have gotten to 140 mark. A fantastic second half for us, but we are still to put a collective performance together," he said despite winning by 31 runs.

Squads:

Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hale.

Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), AJ Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle.