IPL 2018 SRH vs RCB: Players to watch out for

SRH entertain RCB in Match No.39 of IPL 2018 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Monday. SRH are presently top of the table with seven wins from nine games and if they win today they will put one foot in the play-offs. RCB, on the other hand, are at the other end of the spectrum with six defeats in nine games and one more defeat will very much throw them out of play-off contention. Let's take a look at the players who could impact this contest for both teams.

Kane Williamson (SRH): Kane Williamson is the glue that has held the Hyderabad batting together. In a tense chase against Delhi in their last game, he made a crucial 32 not out to see his team over the line. Not to mention, he has already scored four fifties. The Kiwi has looked in absolute control and stands between RCB and a fourth win.

AB de Villiers (RCB): AB de Villiers is RCB's biggest weapon. He has already played some wonderful innings this season. In the last match against Chennai, however, he couldn't contribute much thanks to the Harbhajan Singh-MS Dhoni combination. But today is the day when he needs to hit top form and ensure RCB stay in play-off contention. SRH need to watch out for him.

Yusuf Pathan (SRH): One of the most under-rated cricketers in the history of the league, Yusuf Pathan has once again proved his worth with some very important cameos down the order this season. Even in their last match against Delhi, it was his power-hitting in the death overs that made Williamson's job easier. RCB need to keep Yusuf in check if they are entertaining hopes of upsetting the high-flying Hyderabad.