IPL 2018 SRH vs RCB scores update

Hello and welcome to Match No.39 between SRH and RCB at Hyderabad. Virat Kohli has won the toss and Bangalore will bowl. Two changes for RCB: Moeen Ali and Manan Vohra are in; Brendon McCullum and Murugan Ashwin are out. Hyderabad are unchanged. Track the match here with our scorecard.

Read the PTI preview here.

A consistent Hyderabad unit would look to consolidate their position at the top of the points table while Bangalore will fight for survival when they clash in the Indian Premier League.

Courtesy of their splendid bowling attack, SRH emerged as good defenders initially but by defeating Delhi with a seven-wicket margin on Sunday, they proved that they can pull off tight chases as well.

The hosts have already taken long strides towards a play-offs spot but still there are issues that must be bothering them ahead of the business end of the tournament. Opener Shikhar Dhawan's low strike rate must be a concern for them along with a shaky middle-order.

The Virat Kohli-led RCB, though, are struggling for survival as they need to win every game and also hope that other results go in their favour to remain in contention for the play-offs. They are placed sixth in the table with just three wins from nine games.

Come Monday, Kohli and AB de Villiers will have to weave some magic with their willows to make it tough for SRH, whose bowlers have proved to be a headache for all teams. The return of their fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar only strengthens their attack.

RCB's big guns have failed to fire but now is the time to deliver since one more defeat would spell their ouster.

Parthiv Patel (who scored 53 runs against Chennai) and Brendon McCullum need to support their side and the likes of Mandeep Singh and Colin de Grandhomme have to step up.

Death bowling has been a cause for concern for RCB, but they cannot afford to let it remain unchecked when it comes to playing against SRH.

Umesh Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have put up good performances but Hyderabad-lad Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar also need to come up with a solid show tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad are enjoying a dream run in the ongoing edition with their bowling attack dominating batsmen of all teams. Spinner Rashid Khan, pacers Siddarth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma, and spin all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, have been very effective.

They have successfully prevented rivals from chasing down low totals on a couple of occasions.

The SRH's batting department, which had appeared to be inconsistent, is also doing good of late as they successfully chased a target of 164 against Delhi.

English batsman Alex Hales, who opened the innings along with Dhawan last night, has been brilliant. SRH Captain Kane Williamson is one of the highest run-getters in this edition.

The teams (from):

Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C ), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.

Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee.