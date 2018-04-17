IPL 2018: Sunil Narine new Purple Cap owner, Sanju Samson retains Orange Cap after Matchday 10

Sunil Narine was the new owner of the Purple Cap after Matchday 10 of IPL 2018 on Monday. Rajasthan's Sanju Samson, meanwhile, retained his Orange Cap with 178 runs from three matches.

Narine also became the 11th bowler in IPL history to take 100 wickets when he cleaned up South African Chris Morris during the KKR-DD game at the Eden Gardens.

After conceding 11 runs in his first over, the KKR spinner returned in the 11th over to remove Morris to reach the milestone.

With that wicket, Narine joined Lasith Malinga, Amit Mishra, Piyush Chawla, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Vinay Kumar, R Ashwin and Zaheer Khan in the 100-wicket club.

One ball later, the West Indian trapped Vijay Shankar in front of the wickets to continue his celebrations. In his next over, Narine had Mohammed Shami caught by Andre Russell and further improved his bowling figures (3/18).

Those three wickets helped him join Mayank Markande on 7 wickets. However, on account of a better economy and average, he overtook the legspinner from Mumbai as the most successful bowler so far in IPL 2018.

Earlier, Andre Russell (41 off 12 balls) and Rishabh Pant (43 off 26 balls) had threatened to overtake Samson before Trent Boult and Kuldeep Yadav got in the way of their ambition, facilitating their departure. Russell took his tally to 153 runs from 4 matches, while Pant took his tally to 138 runs from four matches.

Chasing a mammoth 201 to win, Delhi lost early wickets and put themselves in a precarious position. The fourth-wicket 62-run stand between Pant and Glenn Maxwell (47 off 22 balls) got Delhi's hopes up but once Pant was sent back by Kuldeep, the visitors' chase completely fell apart and soon they were bowled out for 129 in 14.2 overs.