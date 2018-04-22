IPL 2018: Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan show great maturity with 130-run stand

Youngsters continue to impress in IPL 2018!

On Saturday, the 20-year-old Rishabh Pant of Delhi made a brilliant 85 off 48 balls, and along with Shreyas Iyer, bailed the team out of an embarrassing situation and helped reach a competitive total.

That continued on Sunday during the RR-MI match and this time the protagonists were Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. Mumbai had lost last-match hero Evin Lewis off the fourth ball of the match to find themselves in an unpleasant situation.

A few overs on, the innings, however, was back on track. There were no adventurous shots from either of the batsmen in the first few overs they played together as building the innings was their utmost priority. Singles, doubles and a big shot now and then suffused the MI innings. There was no hurry, no desperation from either of them. Having their little experience in mind, that was a great display of character, a great display of progression.

Suryakumar was the first to reach his fifty off just 29 balls - second this season, third overall. It didn't take Kishan long to get his fifty either, off just 35 balls - first this season, second overall. They added a whopping 130 together to put MI on course for a big score.

Kishan fell after a 42-ball 58 in the 15th over and shortly after Suryakumar also departed for 72 off 47 balls. It appeared both were meant to flourish together.

Their departure in quick succession hurt Mumbai a great deal. On a slow wicket, the rest of the Mumbai batsmen, including bit hitters like Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya, struggled shockingly in the death overs as the team could only manage 167/7.

And that amply highlighted how vital the partnership was between Suryakumar and Kishan. Not to mention, their class.