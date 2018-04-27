IPL 2018: Trent Boult new owner of Purple Cap on Matchday 21, Orange Cap stays with Ambati Rayudu

Delhi's Trent Boult (11 wickets in seven matches) took the Purple Cap from Mumbai's Mayank Markande on Matchday 21 of IPL 2018 on Friday. The Orange Cup, however, stayed with Chennai's Ambati Rayudu (283 runs in six matches).

Boult took a match-winning 2/44 in Delhi's game against Kolkata and went past Markande's tally of 10 wickets in six matches.

Shreyas Iyer, new captain of Delhi, scored 93 not out off 40 balls and took his overall runs tally to 244 in seven matches to claim the seventh spot in the batsmen's list.

Iyer brought good tidings to the Delhi camp as they beat Kolkata by 55 runs at the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium to register their second win in seven games this season.

Iyer played a blinder of an innings to help Delhi post the highest total (219/4) of the season, after which the hosts' bowlers combined beautifully to restrict Dinesh Karthik's men to 164/9 in 20 overs.

Chasing such a big total after deciding to bowl, KKR lost early wickets and were never really in the hunt thereafter. Andre Russell got the visitors' hopes up briefly with a 30-ball 44 as he and Shubman Gill (37 off 29 balls) added 64 for the sixth wicket but that was as good as it got for KKR.

For Delhi, Boult, Amit Mishra, Glenn Maxwell and Avesh Khan took two wickets each. This was KKR's fourth defeat in seven matches.

No.3 Iyer, who was made captain of the side earlier this week after Gautam Gambhir decided to leave the DD captaincy, joined Prithvi Shaw with 59 runs on the board in seven overs.

Delhi scored a whopping 76 runs in the last four overs and 49 of those came off the bat of Iyer, who in all hit three fours and 10 sixes.

Shivam Mavi bore the brunt of the Iyer assault as he conceded 29 runs in the last over of the innings, highest by any bowler this season.

This was Iyer's third successive fifty this season. The 23-year-old also became the fourth player to score a fifty on captaincy debut, joining the likes of Aaron Finch, Murali Vijay and Adam Gilchrist.