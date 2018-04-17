IPL 2018: Virat Kohli is the Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket, says Dwayne Bravo

Mumbai: West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Monday heaped praise on India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli and equated him with the legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Virat actually played under-19 (cricket) with my younger brother Darren and I always tell my brother that Virat is a person he shall look up to, I am not saying that because I am here," the 34-year-old Bravo, who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), said here at a promotional event.

"I actually asked Virat to talk to my brother personally about batting, about cricket. When I see Virat, I see Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket.

"For me, as a cricket player to play against him and to watch him play when he represents India, even RCB, I admire the talent that he has, the passion he has for the game, for the sport when he plays. So hats off to him and he deserves all the achievement," Bravo added.

Legendary football player Ronaldo represents Spanish club Real Madrid and is a winner of five-time Ballon d'Or award.

Before the current season of the IPL began, Kohli said he hopes to win the maiden title for RCB this time.

"More than the fans, I want to win the Cup. I have been with Bangalore for last 10 years and we haven't crossed the final hurdle three times. I can assure you my commitment is going to be 120 percent to try and achieve the goal this time," Kohli had said.