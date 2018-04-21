IPL 2018: Virat Kohli, Mayank Markande keep their Orange and Purple caps after Matchday 14

Rajasthan's Shane Watson scored a brilliant century (106 off 57 balls) to take his overall tally to 175 runs in four matches but it was not enough to take the Orange Cap off Virat Kohli (203 in four matches for Bangalore) after Matchday 14 of IPL 2018 on Friday.

Mumbai spinner Mayank Markande also kept the Purple Cap after bowlers from both Rajasthan and Chennai couldn't better his tally of eight wickets. Bangalore's Chris Woakes was tied on 8 wickets with Markande but he held a lesser economy and average.

In the only match on Friday, Aussie Shane Watson scored his third IPL century as Chennai beat Rajasthan by 64 runs in Pune. Chasing 205 to win, RR lost early wickets and never really recovered from there. Shardul Thakur removed Heinrich Klaasen (2) in the second over and after that Deepak Chahar took over.

Chahar bowled four overs on the trot and returned 2/30 to leave the Rajasthan chase in bad shape. First, he removed the in-form Sanju Samson (7) through a short ball as the RR batsman (187 in five matches) found Karn Sharma in the deep. Then in his next over, he got the big fish - Ajinkya Rahane. Cleaning up a batsman as accomplished as Rahane (16) is no small achievement but Chahar used the knuckle-ball dexterously to rattle his stumps to tilt the game heavily in CSK's favour.

Ben Stokes scored a 37-ball 45 to be Rajasthan's highest scorer and that highlighted how poor the visitors were in their chase. They could only go as far as 140 all out in 18.3 overs.