IPL 2018: Watch how Trent Boult took catch of the season to dispatch Virat Kohli

Trent Boult took the catch of the season during the RCB-DD match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Saturday.

Off the last ball of the 11th over, RCB captain Virat Kohli hit what was a full toss from Harshal Patel off his pads and it appeared it will sail over Boult at backward square leg.

But Boult timed his jump perfectly and fell down facing the boundary rope after taking a swirl in the air. He was just inches away from touching the rope. The catch was reviewed and it was considered legit. Kohli had to go after scoring 30.

Watch it here and decide for yourself if it wasn't the catch of the season.

Earlier in the match, Delhi's Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer put on a batting masterclass and overcame the worst batting Powerplay performance by any team in IPL 2018.

Pant joined Iyer in the sixth over after Bangalore's Yuzvendra Chahal removed Jason Roy to leave Delhi struggling at 23/2 in 5.4 overs. The visitors at the Chinnaswamy Stadium finished the Powerplay overs on 28/2, this season's worst performance in the first six overs.

Gautam Gambhir and Roy had a miserable outing on what turned out a very slow wicket in Bangalore. But both Pant and Iyer played like champions and helped Delhi to reach a competitive total of 174/5.

Both added 75 runs off 49 balls to bail Delhi out of an embarrassing position. Iyer scored his 50 off 29 balls -- first this season and seventh overall -- and hit four fours and three sixes in the process.

After Iyer got out for 52, Pant took total control of the Delhi innings and soon reached his fifty in 34 balls -- first this season and fourth overall. The 20-year-old went berserk after that in the death overs. Delhi scored 71 runs in the last five overs and 50 of those came off Pant's bat. He and Rahul Tewatia added 65 off just 25 balls.

Pant eventually got out off the fourth ball of the last over for 85 off 48 balls. He hit six fours and seven sixes.