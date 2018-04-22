IPL 2018: When a fan-girl proposed MS Dhoni in Pune

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a cult figure in India - admired and adored in equal measure. Whether he is playing for the country or club, fans queue up to get a glimpse of their icon. And some of the girls among them even decide to propose Dhoni - like the one sitting in the stands at the stadium in Pune did.

Dhoni couldn't provide the fireworks with his bat in CSK's match against Rajasthan at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium but his presence itself sent temperatures soaring in the galleries as a fan-girl was spotted by the cameraman holding a placard with a special message for Dhoni.

"Sorry future partner, but MS Dhoni will always be my first love. I love you Mahi!" the text on the placard read.

In the same IPL match at Pune, another fan moment was witnessed when a man breached security to invade the field of play and touched Dhoni's feet when he was walking in to bat at the fall of Suresh Raina's wicket. The fan seemed overwhelmed after that as Dhoni possibly said a few nice words to him.

The 2011 World Cup and 2007 World T20-winning captain is a demigod for his fans across the world, and every time they get a chance to draw Dhoni's attention towards them, they just don't miss it.