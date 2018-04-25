IPL 2018: Williamson wears Orange Cap on Matchday 18; Purple Cap back to Markande

Both Orange and Purple caps found new owners on Matchday 18 of IPL 2018 on Tuesday.

Hyderabad's Kane Williamson went past Rajasthan's Sanju Samson (239 in six matches) during his innings of 29 against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium and became the new owner of the Orange Cap with 259 runs in six matches.

Mayank Markande, meanwhile, regained possession of the Purple Cap after taking two wickets at the expense of 15 runs. Mohammad Nabi and Basil Thampi were his victims.

The Mumbai legspinner took his tally to 10 wickets in six matches to go past Punjab's Andrew Tye (nine wickets in six matches).

Talking about the only match of the day, Hyderabad came up with a brilliant bowling performance to successfully defend 118 against Mumbai on their way to a fourth win in six IPL 2018 matches.

Siddarth Kaul (3/23) and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (2/11) were the architects of the SRH win as the Williamson-led team bowled out the hosts for 87 in 18.5 overs, the lowest total this season. Mumbai's 22/3 was also the lowest Powerplay score this season.

Suryakumar Yadav (34) and Krunal Pandya (24) were the only Mumbai batsmen who could stand up to Hyderabad's brilliant bowlers. It was Mumbai's fifth defeat in six matches and they remained seventh in the table, just above Delhi.

Earlier in the match after being put into bat, SRH were themselves bowled out for 118 in 18.4 overs. Mitchell McClenaghan (2/22) triggered the collapse with two wickets in the second over of the SRH innings.

Williamson (29 off 21 balls) and Yusuf Pathan (29 off 33 balls) were SRH's top contributors.