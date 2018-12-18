हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL 2019 auction live teams and players list: 351 players to compete for 70 spots

The player auction for the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League set to take place today in Jaipur will witness a total of 351 cricketers battling it out for the 70 slots available.   

As many as 351 cricketers, including a total of 228 Indians, will go under the hammer when eight franchises will look to grab the best talents during the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction in Jaipur today ahead of the 12th edition of the tournament.

Initially, a total of 1,003 players had registered to be a part of the auction, but the list was later slashed down to 351 after the eight teams submitted their list of players. 

The previous editions of the tournament have witnessed exciting auctions involving intense bidding as well as the splurging of huge amounts of money by franchises in order to include the very best players. 

Only nine players namely Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), Chris Woakes (England), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Shaun Marsh (Australia), Sam Curran (England), Colin Ingram (New Zealand), Corey Anderson (New Zealand), Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka) and D’Arcy Short (Australia) have been included in the highest base price bracket of Rs 2 crore. 

Meanwhile, this edition is all set to witness a new auctioneer in Hugh Edmeades who replaces Englishman Richard Madley, the man in charge in the last eleven auctions. The 12th season of the lucrative T20 tournament is slated to take place from March 29, 2019 to May 29, 2019. 

Here are the live updates from the IPL Auction: 

Keeping the hectic schedule in mind leading up to the World Cup in England from May 30 to July 14, Australian stars like Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell have opted out of the auction.

Though dates and venue are not yet announced, the IPL is expected to run from the last week of March to mid-May.

Since the World Cup will begin two weeks after the IPL, it has raised questions on the availability of the Australian players who will be named in the squad for the showpiece.

The same goes for the England players who will be required to report to the World Cup preparatory camp in the middle of the IPL.

The teams will go into the auction well aware of the players' availability. At the same time, they will certainly keep a lookout for talented uncapped players like Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Dubey, Karn Veer Kaushal, Atit Sheth and Rohit Rayadu. 

With Rs 36.20 crore, KXIP will have the maximum money to spend, followed by Delhi Capitals (Rs 25.50 crore), Rajasthan Royals (Rs 20.95 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 18.15 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 15.20 crore), Mumbai Indians (Rs 11.15 crore), Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 9.70 crore) and Chennai Super Kings (Rs 8.40 crore).

