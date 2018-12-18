हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL Auction 2019

IPL 2019 Auction: Yuvraj Singh unsold despite base price of Rs 1 crore

The 37-year-old who had set a base price of Rs 1 crore received no bids despite being in good form for Punjab in domestic cricket recently.   

IPL 2019 Auction: Yuvraj Singh unsold despite base price of Rs 1 crore
Image Credits: IANS

Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh who had attracted a bid of Rs 16 crore at his prime, went unsold in the player auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 which is taking place in Jaipur. 

The 37-year-old who had set a base price of Rs 1 crore received no bids despite being in good form for Punjab in domestic cricket recently.   

Yuvraj had been a part of the Kings X1 Punjab in the previous edition of the tournament after being purchased for his base price of Rs 2 crore. However, a poor run for the franchise which saw him score just 65 runs in eight matches saw him dropping from the playing X1. 

The all-rounder had previously been purchased for record sums of Rs 14 and Rs 16 crore by the Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively in the previous editions of the tournament.

Fast-bowler Jaydev Unandkat is currently the most expensive Indian cricketer in the auction after being sold for Rs 8.4 crore to his former franchise Rajasthan Royals. West Indies cricketer Carlos Braithwaite is the most expensive overseas player after being signed for Rs 5 crore by the Kolkata Knight Riders.  

Tags:
IPL Auction 2019Indian Premier League 2019IPL 2019Yuvraj SinghKings X1 Punjab

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close