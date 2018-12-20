हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL Auction 2019

IPL 2019: Complete list of Chennai Super Kings squad

The franchise had earlier opted to retain the majority of the players from the squad like skipper MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo and Shane Watson before the auction. 

Image Credits: Twitter

IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings were comparatively inactive during the player auction for IPL 2019, investing in pace-bowler Mohit Sharma for Rs 5 crore along with the signing of uncapped batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad at his base price of Rs 20 lakh. 

Sharma has previously been involved with the franchise in the earlier editions of the tournament, emerging as a vital performer with his variations in line and length. Gaikwad on the other hand, enjoys a solid reputation in domestic cricket.      

The defending champions will be looking to maintain their winning run in the upcoming edition of the IPL. 

Retained: Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Billings, David Willey, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, N. Jagadeesan, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Murali Vijay, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Mitchell Santner, Ambati Rayadu, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, Shardul Thakur. 

New Players: Mohit Sharma-Rs 5 crores, Ruturaj Gaikwad- Rs 20 Lakhs.  

