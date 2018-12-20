हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL 2019: Complete list of Kolkata Knight Riders squad

IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders who have lifted the trophy twice in the past, invested heavily in acquiring the services of West Indies all-rounder Carlos Braithwaite, splurging Rs 5 crore.

Image Credits: Twitter/@KKRiders

They further targetted Kiwi pace bowler Lockie Ferguson, fending off competition from the Kings X1 Punjab to sign him for Rs 1.60 crore. 

The other additions in the squad have been comparatively low-key with pace-bowlers Anrich Nortje, Harry Gurney and Prithvi Raj Yarra signed at base price. The Knight Riders have also invested in the likes of Joe Denly, Shrikant Mudhe and Nikhil Naik. 

Retained: Chris Lynn, Andre Rusell, Piyush Chawla, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Robin Uthappa. 

New Players: Carlos Braithwaite- Rs 5 crores, Lockie Ferguson- Rs 1.6 crores, Anrich Nortje- Rs 20 Lakhs, Nikhil Naik- Rs 20 Lakhs, Harry Gurney- Rs 75 Lakhs, Prithvi Raj Yarra- Rs 20 Lakhs, Joe Denly- Rs 1 crore, Shrikant Mudhe- Rs 20 Lakh.  

