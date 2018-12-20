IPL 2019: Complete list of Mumbai Indians squad

IPL franchise Mumbai Indians have usually targetted big-money buys during player auctions in the earlier editions of the tournament. However, they suprisingly opted to invest in only low budget acquisitions this time.

Indian cricketer Barinder Sran was the most expensive addition to the side after being purchased for Rs 3.40 crore.

The franchise further opted to invest in experienced cricketers like Lasith Malinga and Yuvraj Singh, purchasing the duo at their base prices of Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively.

Not only this, the Mumbai Indians also invested in emerging youngsters like Anmolpreet Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal and Rasikh Salam.

Jammu & Kashmir's teenage sensation Rasikh Dar is excited to be a part of the MI family Read more about him: https://t.co/GuwNJRU385#CricketMeriJaan #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/Tx6xE9mx1S — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 20, 2018

Retained: Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya.

New Players: Lasith Malinga- Rs 2 crore, Anmolpreet Singh- Rs 80 lakh, Barindar Sran- Rs 3.4 crore, Pankaj Jaiswal- Rs 20 lakh, Rasikh Dar- Rs 20 lakh.