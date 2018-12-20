हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL Auction 2019

IPL 2019: Complete list of Mumbai Indians squad

IPL franchise Mumbai Indians who have usually in big-money buys during player auctions in the earlier editions of the tournament, suprisingly opted to invest in only low budget acquisitions. 

IPL 2019: Complete list of Mumbai Indians squad

IPL franchise Mumbai Indians have usually targetted big-money buys during player auctions in the earlier editions of the tournament. However, they suprisingly opted to invest in only low budget acquisitions this time.  

Indian cricketer Barinder Sran was the most expensive addition to the side after being purchased for Rs 3.40 crore.

The franchise further opted to invest in experienced cricketers like Lasith Malinga and Yuvraj Singh, purchasing the duo at their base prices of Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively.

Not only this, the Mumbai Indians also invested in emerging youngsters like Anmolpreet Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal and Rasikh Salam. 

Retained: Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya.

New Players: Lasith Malinga- Rs 2 crore, Anmolpreet Singh- Rs 80 lakh, Barindar Sran- Rs 3.4 crore, Pankaj Jaiswal- Rs 20 lakh, Rasikh Dar- Rs 20 lakh. 

Tags:
IPL Auction 2019Indian Premier League 2019IPL 2019ipl auction 2019 mi

Must Watch