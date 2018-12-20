हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL Auction 2019

IPL 2019: Complete list of Rajasthan Royals squad

The Royals splurged it out yet again on acquiring the services of Indian cricketer Jaydev Unandkat, purchasing him for Rs 8.4 crore. 

Image Credits: PTI

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals have maintained their emphasis on investing in emerging youngsters as well as the addition of international cricketers capable of making an impact. 

The Royals splurged it out yet again on acquiring the services of Indian cricketer Jaydev Unandkat, purchasing him for Rs 8.4 crore. They further invested in quality fast-bowlers like Varun Aaron and Oshane Thomas signing them for Rs 2.4 crore and 1.10 crore respectively. 

Not only this, they also made a couple of astute signings by acquiring the likes of Manan Vohra and Australian all-rounder Ashton Turner at their base prices of Rs 20 lakh and 50 lakh. 

The Royals earlier opted to retain their key players like Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson and suspended cricketer Steve Smith.   

Retained: Jofra Archer, Mahipal Lomror, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Gopal, S.Midhun, Stuart Binny, Prashant Chopra, Ben Stokes, Krishnappa Gowtham, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Ish Sodhi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Sanju Samson, Stuart Binny, Steve Smith. 

New Players: Jaydev Unadkat -Rs 8.4 crore, Varun Aaron- Rs 2.4 crore, Oshane Thomas- Rs 1.10 crore, Shashank Singh- Rs 30 lakh, Liam Livingstone- Rs 50 lakh, Shubham Ranjane- Rs 20 lakh, Manan Vohra- Rs 20 lakh, Ashton Turner- Rs 50 lakh, Riyan Parag- Rs 20 lakh. 

