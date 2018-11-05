हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Premier League

IPL 2019: Fans react strongly after SRH's decision to trade Shikhar Dhawan

The decision has not enjoyed a positive response from the Sun Risers fans who have criticised the trade of a player who had emerged as a fan-favourite after joining the franchise back in 2013. 

Image Credits: IANS

The Delhi Daredevils (DD) and Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) have finalised a deal which involves the transfer of former Sun Risers Hyderabad captain and prolific opener Shikhar Dhawan to DD in exchange for Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem and Vijay Shankar during the IPL 2019's first trading window. 

"We are thrilled at the prospect of having Shikhar turn up in DD colours for the next season of the IPL. Shikhar has had a hugely successful IPL career and will be an invaluable addition to team DD with the wealth of experience he brings," said Delhi Daredevils director Parth Jindal in a statement.

"The Delhi fans love seeing their local boys in action and we're sure they will get lots to cheer for this season with players of Shikhar's caliber in the team," Jindal added. 

However, the decision has not enjoyed a positive response from the Sun Risers fans who have criticised the trade of a player who had emerged as a fan-favourite after joining the franchise back in 2013. 

Here are some of the reactions:

The player auction for the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is expected to take place on December 16 in Goa. 

