Indian Premier League

IPL 2019: RCB sign Marcus Stoinis in exchange for Mandeep Singh from KXIP

The Kings XI Punjab will welcome back Singh who was a part of the franchise squad from 2011 to 2014 before switching over camps to the RCB in 2015. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/ @lionsdenkxip

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have agreed upon a straight swap trade involving batsman Mandeep Singh and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis in the IPL 2019's first trading window.

The Kings XI Punjab will welcome back Singh who was a part of the franchise squad from 2011 to 2014 before switching over camps to the RCB in 2015.

The Bangalore-based franchise also reinvested in the services of the 26-year-old batsman in 2018 during the auction, purchasing him for INR 1.40 crore. 

Singh scored 597 runs in 20 T20 matches while representing the RCB at a strike rate of 128.94, having scored 763 runs in 41 matches for the KXIP previously at a strike rate of 120.72.

The batsman has regularly represented Punjab in domestic tournaments in recent times which may be a factor behind the decision. 

Stoinis on the other hand promises to be a good acquisition for the RCB who recently traded wicket-keeper batsman Quinton De Kock to the Mumbai Indians in exchange for monetary compensation.

The Australian all-rounder has been an effective performer for the KXIP in the past and can be expected to deliver more of the same for the RCB as well.

