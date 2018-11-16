हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL 2019: Twitter abuzz as fans react strongly to Gautam Gambhir being released

Many have taken to Twitter in order to express their dissatisfaction with regard to his decision by the team management. 

Image Credits: PTI

The IPL trading window slammed shut on Thursday with 130 players including 44 overseas players retained by the eight franchises according to a media release by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). 

While the franchises did not take unnecessary risks by retaining their core players, there were a few controversial decisions at play with the likes of Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh released by the Delhi Daredevils and Kings X1 Punjab respectively. 

The decision to release Gambhir has especially drawn a strong reaction from the fans, considering his excellent performances in domestic cricket recently.

Many have taken to Twitter in order to express their dissatisfaction with regard to his decision by the team management. 

The IPL 2019 player auction is expected to take place on December 16 in Goa.  

