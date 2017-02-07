IPL Auction 2017: List of players retained & released along with spending capacity of each franchisee

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is confirmed to take place from 20th February and all the eight franchisees, having released players from the last season, are ready to spend on new purchases to give themselves best combination of players as chase for the title begins.

This year's IPL auction will also see some new faces being introduced, including the likes of England's dashing all-rounder Ben Stokes, who will look forward to be a part of this tournament, his other team members Chris Jordon, Jason Roy will also be waiting to showcase their talent in the cash-rich event.

So, here's the complete list of every team's squad as well as spending capacity for the upcoming auctions:-

Delhi Daredevils

Total Amount Spent (in Crs.): 445,000,000 INR

Balance in purse (in Crs.): 215,000,000 INR

Players Retained: Jean-Paul Duminy, Mohammad Shami, Quinton de Kock, Karun Nair, Sam Billings, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Agarwal, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Zaheer Khan, Sanju Samson, Chris Morris, Carlos Brathwaite, Rishabh Pant, CV Milind, Khaleel Ahmed, Pratyush Singh.

Players Released: Imran Tahir, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Joel Paris, Pawan Negi, Pawan Suyal, Akhil Herwadkar, Mahipal Lomror

Kings XI Punjab

Total Amount Spent (in Crs.): 426,500,000 INR

Balance in purse (in Crs.): 233,500,000 INR

Players Retained: David Miller, Manan Vohra, Axar Patel, Murali Vijay, Glenn Maxwell, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Anureet Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Shaun Marsh, Wriddhiman Saha, Nikhil Naik, Mohit Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, KC Cariappa, Armaan Jaffer, Pardeep Sahu, Swapnil Singh, Hashim Amla.

Players Released: Mitchell Johnson, Rishi Dhawan, Kyle Abbott, Farhaan Behardien

Kolkata Knight Riders

Total Amount Spent (in Crs.): 462,500,000 INR

Balance in urse (in Crs.): 197,500,000 INR

Players Retained: Gautam Gambhir, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Andre Russell, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Robin Uthappa, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Lynn, Umesh Yadav, Yusuf Pathan, Sheldon Jackson, Ankit Singh Rajpoot.

Players Released: Morne Morkel, Brad Hogg, Jason Holder, Colin Munro, John Hastings, Jaydev Unadkat, Rajagopal Satish, Manan Sharma, Shaun Tait

Mumbai Indians

Total Amount Spent (in Crs.): 544,450,000 INR

Balance in purse (in Crs.): 115,550,000 INR

Players Retained: Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Hardik Pandya, Parthiv Patel, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, Lendl Simmons, R Vinay Kumar, Mitchell McClenghan, J Suchith, Siddesh Lad, Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana, Tim Southee, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya and Deepak Punia.

Players Released: Martin Guptill, Corey Anderson, Marchant de Lange, Unmukt Chand, Akshay Wakhare, Nathu Singh, Kishore Pramod Kamath, Jerome Taylor.

Royal Challengers Banglore

Total Amount Spent (in Crs.): 531,750,000 INR

Balance in purse (in Crs.): 128,250,000 INR

Players Retained: Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Shane Watson, Mitchell Starc, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Mandeep Singh, Adam Milne, Sarfaraz Khan, Sreenath Arvind, Kedar Jadhav, Stuart Binny,Samuel Badree, Travis Head, Sachin Baby, Iqbal Abdullah, KL Rahul, Avesh Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Players Released: Chris Jordan, Abu Nechim, David Wiese, Kane Richardson, V Malik, P Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Vikas Tokas, Parveez Rasool, Varun Aaron.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Total Amount Spent (in Crs.): 451,000,000 INR

Balance in purse (in Crs.): 209,000,000 INR

Players Retained: Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Moises Henriques, Mustafizur Rahman, Naman Ojha, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Kane Williamson, Siddarth Kaul, Bipul Sharma, Ashish Nehra, Yuvraj Singh, Ben Cutting, Barinder Sran, Abhimanyu Mithun, Vijay Shankar

Players Released : Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Ashish Reddy, Eoin Morgan, Tirumalasetti Suman, Aditya Tare

Rising Pune Supergaints

Total Amount Spent (in Crs.): 469,000,000 INR

Balance in purse (in Crs.): 191,000,000 INR

Players Released: MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin, Steve Smith, Faf du Plessis, Mitchell Marsh, Ashik Dinda, Ankush Bains, Rajat Bhatia, Ankit Sharma, Ishwar Pandey, Adam Zampa, Jaskaran Singh, Baba Aparajith, Deepak Chahar and Usman Khawaja

Players Retained : Kevin Pietersen, Ishant Sharma, Irfan Pathan, Thisara Perera, RP Singh, Scott Boland, Murugan Ashwin, Peter Handscomb, Saurabh Tiwary, Albie Morkel, George Bailey.

Gujrat Lions

Total Amount Spent (in Crs.): 516,500,000

Balance in purse (in Crs.): 143,500,000

Players Released: Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, James Faulkner, Brendon McCullum, Aaron Finch, Dwayne Smith, Dinesh Karthik, Dhawal Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Andrew Tye, Ishan Kishan, Pradeep Sangwan, Shivil Kaushik, Shadab Jakati and Jaydev Shah.

Players Retained: Dale Steyn,Paras Dogra, Eklavya Dwivedi, Sarbjeet Ladda, Pravin Tambe, Umang Sharma, Amit Mishra, Akshdeep Nath.

After the 5-day auction ends, the final picture will be clear in terms of which team gets which player. With this season set to be the last of the current contact, expectations are higher for IPL10 to be bigger and better than ever, in both entertainment as well as excitement levels.

As per the schedule the 10th edition of this year's Indian Premier League will began from April 5.