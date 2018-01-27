हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL Auction 2018: How the players are reacting on Twitter

Ben Stokes was sold for Rs. 12.5 crore to Rajasthan Royals, leading the list of millionaires at the 2018 IPL Auction that began in Bengaluru on Saturday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 27, 2018, 19:49 PM IST
Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc has been bought for Rs. 9.4 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders (Reuters)

Ben Stokes was sold for Rs. 12.5 crore to Rajasthan Royals, leading the list of millionaires at the 2018 IPL Auction that began in Bengaluru on Saturday and will conclude the following day. But the players couldn't wait to express as they took to Twitter as soon as bidding on them got over. 

Manish Pandey and KL Rahul topped the list Indian money-churners bagging Rs 11 crore each from Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab, respectively. 

Here's how the players have reacted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A total of 578 players, including 361 Indians, are part of the auction that has been billed as the mega-auction in the 10-year history of the league. The coming season will also see the return of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals franchises, who completed their respective two-year suspensions last year. 

