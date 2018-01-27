IPL Auction 2018: How the players are reacting on Twitter

Ben Stokes was sold for Rs. 12.5 crore to Rajasthan Royals, leading the list of millionaires at the 2018 IPL Auction that began in Bengaluru on Saturday and will conclude the following day. But the players couldn't wait to express as they took to Twitter as soon as bidding on them got over.

Manish Pandey and KL Rahul topped the list Indian money-churners bagging Rs 11 crore each from Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab, respectively.

Here's how the players have reacted:

Super excited to be part of @lionsdenkxip , It will be a new journey, but definitely a Journey I will cherish! Can’t wait to enter the Lion’s Den #IPL2018 #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi — Karun Nair (@karun126) January 27, 2018

The auction is always a house of casino, I am happy that @lionsdenkxip will be my new home and thank you so much @ChennaiIPL for all the great memories. #IPLAuction — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 27, 2018

வணக்கம் தமிழ்நாடு உங்ககூட இனி கிரிக்கெட் ஆட போறது ரொம்ப சந்தோஷம் உங்க மண்ணு இனி என்னை வைக்கணும் சிங்கமுன்னு @ChennaiIPL Happy to be Playing for my new home #WhistlePodu — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 27, 2018

Thank you to the @lionsdenkxip for the last 4 years! The opportunities you provided for me have helped mould me in to the player and person I am today. I’m extremely excited to be able to return to the place where I started my IPL career! Cant wait @DelhiDaredevils! #IPL2018 — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) January 27, 2018

Thanks so much to @rajasthanroyals and @RCBTweets for all of the amazing memories. Now it’s an exciting new journey ahead with @ChennaiIPL #WhistlePodu — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) January 27, 2018

Thanks for all your kind messages! So excited to join @lionsdenkxip!! — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) January 27, 2018

Happy to be back at @lionsdenkxip I guess this year it’s about self belief and pride ! See u punjabiyon also my favourite team owner @realpreityzinta got you a very chatty partner @hazelkeech @virendersehwag look forward to some great strategies together with the legend ! — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 27, 2018

Thanks @kkr for all d support. Will miss Kolkata and Eden. Now, time to try and turn it around for @DelhiDaredevils @IPL. Happy to be back... pic.twitter.com/Wx53ilU9ka — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 27, 2018

A total of 578 players, including 361 Indians, are part of the auction that has been billed as the mega-auction in the 10-year history of the league. The coming season will also see the return of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals franchises, who completed their respective two-year suspensions last year.